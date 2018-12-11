Thailand to go to the polls on Feb 24 as govt lifts ban on political activities

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's ruling junta on Tuesday (Dec 11) lifted with immediate effect its nearly five-year-old ban on political activities as the Election Commission announced it will hold a much-delayed general election on Feb 24.

In an order published online by the Royal Gazette minutes after noon, the regime cited the need for the public and political parties to campaign freely for the upcoming election as the basis for its decision, reported the Khaosod newspaper.

The order was signed by junta chairman and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The document went on to abolish a number of previous orders enacted by General Prayut in the wake of the 2014 coup, including prohibitions on political assembly and financial activities for political purposes. The junta imposed the restrictions citing the need to impose order after months of street protests against the democratically elected government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Legal actions taken prior to today’s order and ongoing court cases will not be affected.

Meanwhile Deputy Election Commision Secretary-General Nat Laosisawakul told reporters: "The Election Commission has set February 24, 2019, as election day."

The election, which many hope will restore democracy in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy, will likely pit the populist political movement backed by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and supported by many in rural areas against the military and royalist establishment.

The Bangkok-based establishment seized power in successive coups in 2006 and 2014 and now has its own proxy political parties.

The military government has repeatedly pushed back the general election but said last week the ban on political activities would likely be lifted later this month and that political parties would be able to start campaigning in early January.