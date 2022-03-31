Thailand's Covid-19 cases jump to record as easier visa rules loom

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand reported a record number of new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (March 31), a day before easier entry rules for foreign tourists are set to take effect.

The Health Ministry confirmed 27,560 new cases and 85 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. The infections included 61 imported cases, the ministry said on its website.

Starting on Friday, foreign travellers will no longer be required to carry a pre-travel Covid-free certificate as the tourism-reliant Southeast Asian nation seeks to draw more holidaymakers to help it sustain a nascent economic recovery.

Overseas visitors will still be required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and a self-administered antigen test on Day five.

The flare-up in cases comes ahead of the Songkran festival, the Thai new year celebrations, from April 13 with authorities cautioning against large gatherings and traditional splashing of waters on revellers to prevent more people getting infected.

The country has prepared a road-map to classify the pandemic as endemic in the coming months, but the progress towards it would be contingent on first controlling the current outbreak, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.

