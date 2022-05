Preliminary results from Sunday's Bangkok governor and city council elections indicate a desire for change, with votes cast overwhelmingly in favour of independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt, and more than 60 per cent of the council seats going to opposition parties.

The vote tallies, which have yet to be endorsed by the Election Committee, bode well for the pro-democracy camp and are a blow for the conservative parties which had dominated the city polls in the past.