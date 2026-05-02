Thailand’s Chiang Mai set for 40 deg C days, while heavy rainfall expected in Phuket, Krabi

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Health officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution, advising citizens to avoid prolonged outdoor activities to mitigate the risk of heatstroke.

BANGKOK - Thai weather officials have issued a dual-threat warning for Thailand as the country grapples with a combination of “extreme heat” in the north and the imminent arrival of heavy tropical storms in the south.

The Thai Meteorological Department confirmed on May 2 that a low-pressure system caused by intense heat is currently blanketing upper Thailand.

This is expected to push temperatures to a sweltering 40 deg C in several northern provinces, including Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son.

Health officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution, advising citizens to avoid prolonged outdoor activities to mitigate the risk of heatstroke.

Despite the dry heat, moisture-laden winds from the south-east may still trigger isolated “heat storms” and sudden gusts of wind across the central plains and the capital.

While the north swelters, the southern region is preparing for a significant shift in weather patterns between May 6 and 8. An easterly wind wave is forecast to sweep across the lower peninsula, bringing widespread rainfall and localised downpours.

Maritime authorities have highlighted the following risks for the coming week.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Surat Thani, Phuket, and Krabi. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1m but will surge to more than 2m during thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to exercise heightened caution and avoid sailing into storm cells.

In Bangkok and the surrounding vicinity, the forecast remains unsettled. Residents should expect a hot weekend with a 20 per cent chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds, providing only marginal relief from the afternoon peak temperatures of 36 deg C.

The northern and central regions remain the hottest zones, with maximum temperatures ranging between 37 deg C and 40 deg C. Isolated rain is possible for roughly 10 per cent of these areas, though it is unlikely to be enough to dampen the overall heat intensity.

Air quality across upper Thailand remains a rare bright spot, currently rated as “good to moderate” as recent scattered showers have helped to clear lingering dust and smoke particles. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK