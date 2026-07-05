Thailand’s Bueng Kan, Chiang Mai on flood watch amid heavy rain threat

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Continued rainfall could also affect Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the north, north-east, east and central regions and the south’s western coast.

BANGKOK - Thailand is bracing itself for heavy rain, flash floods, forest run-off and urban flooding across several regions from July 5 to July 9, with Bueng Kan and Chiang Mai provinces placed under special watch after heavy accumulated rainfall.

The National Hydroinformatics Data Centre of the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) warned on July 5 that continued rainfall could affect the north, north-east, east and central regions, as well as the south’s western coast, Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The agency identified Chiang Mai and Bueng Kan provinces as special 48-hour monitoring areas because of accumulated rainfall and flood risks.

The warning covers Nong Loeng subdistrict in Bueng Kan district, where the monitoring station recorded 125.2mm of accumulated rainfall over the previous 48 hours.

In Chiang Mai, Samoeng Tai subdistrict in Samoeng district is under watch, with map data showing accumulated rainfall of about 99.4mm.

HII urged the authorities and residents in the affected areas to monitor conditions closely, as persistent rain could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes, near waterways, in low-lying communities and in urban areas with slow drainage.

The agency warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country from July 5 to July 9, raising the risk of flash floods on slopes and waterlogging in city areas.

Areas requiring close monitoring include the north, north-east, east, central region, the south’s western coast, and Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Marine conditions in the Andaman Sea are also expected to remain rough from July 5 to July 7, with wave heights of two to three metres and more than three metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Small boats and marine operators have been advised to follow official warnings closely and exercise extra caution when travelling through storm-affected areas.

Tropical storm Maysak has made landfall in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, and was moving towards China, with its centre reported over southern Guangxi.

The storm is expected to move north and north-east before weakening into a depression and later into a strong low-pressure cell. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK