Thai caretaker Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party's leader Anutin Charnvirakul (right) arriving for the first meeting to vote for the new Speaker of the House of Representatives of Parliament, in Bangkok on March 15.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Anutin Charnvirakul will seek to be elected back to power on March 19 in a parliamentary vote on a prime minister that could usher in a rare period of stability for a country long plagued by political drama and turmoil.

In a stunning turnaround in fortunes for a party that had struggled to make its mark in Thai politics, his Bhumjaithai sprang a surprise with a decisive victory in February’s election after capitalising on a wave of nationalism arising out of military conflicts with Cambodia last year.

Much of Mr Anutin’s success comes from his opportunism in seizing on the decline of the once dominant Pheu Thai party, first by abandoning its coalition government then manoeuvring swiftly to form his own.

After the February election, Bhumjaithai has made a pact with the politically bruised Pheu Thai and teamed up with a motley crew of small parties for an alliance that would control 290 of the current 499 seats in parliament.

Challenger

To be elected prime minister, Mr Anutin, 59, needs the support of more than half of the house, or 251 votes.

But he could face a challenger in the vote, with the second-placed election finisher People’s Party signalling it would nominate its 38-year-old leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut to go head-to-head against Mr Anutin.

It is unclear what support Mr Natthaphong has beyond the 120 seats his party holds, or if a deal has been made with other players. He said last week his intention was to use the vote to present his party’s vision to parliament.

Mr Anutin, a staunch royalist, has been a mainstay in Thai politics, weathering two decades of upheaval by positioning Bhumjaithai strategically between warring elites entangled in an intractable power struggle, which guaranteed its place in a succession of coalition governments.

If Mr Anutin prevails, he would, for the first time, have a clear mandate to lead in a country with a long-stuttering economy shackled by massive household debt, in urgent need of structural reform and facing headwinds from trade uncertainty and the fallout of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Prospect of stability

Mr Anutin’s survival instincts and ability to straddle political divides could prove his biggest asset, some analysts say, with Bhumjaithai having been spared the wrath of Thailand’s powerful military and judiciary, the engineers of the downfall of multiple governments and parties.

Dr Napon Jatusripitak, a political scientist at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said that with Bhumjaithai set to hold sway over the upper and lower houses and Thailand’s axes of institutional power appearing to be behind Mr Anutin, the prospects for medium-term stability were good.

“People have strong reasons to believe that this government can last, particularly because it’s the first time in a long while that the referee and the players are on the same side,” Dr Napon said.

“There’s control,” he said. “And we have a highly fragmented opposition.” REUTERS