Thailand's Anutin picked as PM candidate in 'consequential' February polls

Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, gestures during an event to unveil policies ahead of the general election in February, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 24, 2025.

BANGKOK - Thailand's caretaker leader Anutin Charnvirakul was picked by his party on Dec 24 to stand as its candidate for prime minister in a general election in early February, as he bids to benefit from a wave of nationalism arising from an ongoing border conflict with Cambodia.

Less than 100 days after he was elected premier, Mr Anutin dissolved parliament earlier this month when his minority government faced the threat of a no-confidence vote.

Speaking to party members and supporters on Dec 24, Mr Anutin said he and his Bhumjaithai party were ready to return to power, describing the Feb 8 election as "the most consequential poll" for the conservative political outfit since its formation in 2008.

"Today we are sure and ready to enter the election race to serve Thailand and its people," Mr Anutin said.

"This is the first time the Thai people has high expectations from the Bhumjaithai Party."

If re-elected, Mr Anutin said that key executives of his government will keep their roles, including Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

Mr Anutin stands to gain from growing nationalist sentiment generated by the conflict with Cambodia, which reignited on his watch. However, analysts say the election could be close and grant no clear majority for any of the parties involved.

Mr Yodchanan Wongsawat, a leading prime ministerial candidate with the Pheu Thai Party, told Reuters in an interview that he is open to join a coalition government.

In a nationwide survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, Bhumjaithai is currently polling at 9.92 per cent, fourth among the major parties competing in the vote.

But the survey also indicated that some 32.36 per cent of voters had yet to decide which party they will back, leaving space for Bhumjaithai to gain ground in the coming weeks.

Bhumjaithai came third in the 2023 election, joining a Pheu Thai-led ruling coalition, with which it stayed until June this year.

The party withdrew its support following a leaked phone call between then Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Ms Paetongtarn was later dismissed by the Constitutional Court in August, opening the door for Mr Anutin.

A savvy political operator, Mr Anutin manoeuvred his way to the top job through a parliamentary vote in September after striking a deal with the opposition People's Party, the largest force in parliament.

That agreement, however, fell through earlier this month, setting the stage for February's earlier-than-expected snap election. REUTERS