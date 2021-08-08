Thailand's 21,838 new cases, 212 deaths both daily records

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday reported 21,838 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths, both new records, according to data from the country's Covid-19 task force.

It was also the first time the daily total deaths surpassed 200.

The new cases yesterday brought total infections to 736,522 and total fatalities to 6,066 since the pandemic began last year.

Of the new infections reported, 923 were prison inmates.

About 60 per cent of Thailand's new coronavirus cases in recent days have been reported from outside the capital region, as the country braces itself for the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters.

Over the past several weeks, Delta-variant cases have surged in nearly all provinces in Thailand, with nearly 80 per cent of new infections nationwide now caused by the strain first detected in India.

Thailand last Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital Bangkok and high-risk provinces probably until the end of this month in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, were expanded to cover 29 provinces classified as "dark red zone" from 13, according to the government's Covid-19 task force. The measures took effect last Tuesday and would be reviewed on Aug 18.

While Covid-19 restrictions may not result in a rapid decline in infections, they will help slow the spread and reduce pressure on the healthcare system as the pandemic is likely to ease only from next month or October, Thai health officials have said.

While nearly 70 per cent of residents in Bangkok have received their first shot, only about 21 per cent of the population nationwide have got their first jabs, Health Ministry data showed.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG