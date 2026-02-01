Thailand’s 2026 summer forecast to reach temperatures over 42 deg C

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Provinces forecast to experience temperatures exceeding 42 deg C include Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak.

- The Thai Meteorological Department has predicted that the summer of 2026 will be hotter than the previous year.

The summer season is expected to begin later than usual, around the end of February – approximately two weeks later than typical – and will last until mid -May.

The weather will alternate between scorching heat and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing extremely high temperatures.

This is expected mainly during April and May 2026.

The average maximum temperature in northern Thailand is expected to reach 36 deg C to 37 deg C, slightly higher than the usual average of 35.4 deg C and a small increase compared with the previous year.

The average maximum in 2025 was 35.8 deg C.

Overall, rainfall is expected to be 30 per cent to 40 per cent below normal levels.

Here’s a general weather outlook for Thailand’s summer period in 2026.

March to Mid-April

Warm temperatures will gradually increase, with hot conditions in many areas during the day.

Fog will occur in several regions, while the north and north-east will still experience cool mornings due to the influence of high-pressure systems from China.

However, by late March to mid-April, these pressures will weaken, and low-pressure systems caused by heat will dominate, leading to periods of hot and humid weather, with some areas experiencing temperatures as high as 42 deg C to 43 deg C.

Summer storms are also expected in these areas, with thunder, gusty winds, and even hail in some regions, providing temporary relief from the heat.

Late April to Mid-May

As the season transitions, hot conditions will continue with occasional relief in the form of rainstorms.

By this time, the south-east winds bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand will shift, marking the beginning of the south-west monsoon.

This change will bring more rainfall, especially in the southern provinces, which will experience heavy rain and stronger winds.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK