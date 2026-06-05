Thailand will not reopen borders with Cambodia, Thai PM says

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Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's prime minister, said the country will only pursue negotiations on the two countries' contested boundary using a UN-backed mechanism for maritime disputes.

BANGKOK – Thailand will not reopen its border with Cambodia and only pursue negotiations on their contested boundary using a UN-backed mechanism for maritime disputes, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on June 5.

Cambodia said on June 2 it had launched a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and had informed the UN as well as the Thai government.

With Cambodia’s invocation of UNCLOS, Thailand will now not use any other bilateral mechanisms to resolve land boundary disputes between the neighbours, Anutin added. REUTERS