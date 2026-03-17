Thailand to start building border fences after Cambodia clashes

BANGKOK – Thailand will start building fences along a portion of its border with Cambodia in April to boost security after deadly clashes between the countries erupted in 2025 following longstanding tensions.

The first barrier will cover 1.31km in Chanthaburi province along Thailand’s eastern border, according to Mr Vithai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

The fencing at the area – a small part of the nearly 800km border between the two nations – is not part of territorial disputes and has Cambodia’s approval, he said.

“The construction of this border fence is not just about building a physical wall, but also about providing peace of mind to the people living along the border,” Mr Vithai said in a statement.

The fence will take 45 days to build, he said. The territory has been cleared of land mines and a paved road has been constructed on the Thai side of the border, he said. In the future, the military will add permanent walls and electronic fences equipped with sensors and CCTV cameras for 24-hour surveillance, he added.

Details of the fence project were released late in 2025 after the first of two border clashes. In October, the Thai military presented its blueprint to Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who offered to help fund the project through her foundation.

The Princess’ Hataitip Fund said in late October that it had received more than 200 million baht (S$7.9 million) from public donations for the effort. The Princess gave the Thai military 121 million baht in December to fund its first phase. Bloomberg