Thailand to restrict marijuana use to adults after complaints

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand's government will issue rules to limit marijuana and hemp access to people at least 20 years of age, after the decriminalisation of cannabis since June 9 sparked many complaints.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he will sign the regulations on Thursday (June 16) to designate marijuana and hemp as controlled plants.

Those under the age of 20 won't be allowed to own and use them unless they have permission from doctors, he said.

The moves followed local reports that four males, including students aged 16 and 17 years, were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok this week for treatment of what was defined as cannabis overdoses.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has said it also plans to ban cannabis in schools.

The government will also issue rules to limit or prohibit cannabis consumption in public and control cannabis in food. These rules will be tools for officials to control and prevent any misuse, Mr Anutin said.