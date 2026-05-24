Thailand to quarantine travellers from Congo even if they have no Ebola symptoms

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As at May 22, Thailand had recorded 10 travellers arriving from Ebola-affected areas.

Thailand will require travellers from or through the Democratic Republic of the Congo to enter quarantine for at least 21 days, even if they show no symptoms of illness, under tougher Ebola prevention measures agreed by a technical committee advising the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the DDC, said the World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

He said no vaccine or officially approved treatment is currently available for the strain, while the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is showing signs of worsening. As a result, several countries have tightened surveillance of travellers from high-risk areas.

Thailand has also increased screening for travellers arriving from Ebola-affected zones.

As at May 22, Thailand had recorded 10 travellers arriving from Ebola-affected areas. Eight had travelled from Uganda and two from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All were screened on arrival and showed no symptoms.

Officials have issued orders placing all 10 travellers under observation, requiring them to report their health status continuously for 21 days.

Dr Montien urged Thai nationals planning to travel to countries declared dangerous communicable disease zones, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, to monitor the situation closely and avoid unnecessary travel.

Those who need to travel should strictly follow public health advice, he said. Anyone returning to Thailand who develops a fever or unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately and inform doctors of their travel history.

Committee sets 21-day quarantine rules

Dr Montien said the DDC had proposed guidelines on isolation, quarantine and observation for travellers arriving from, or transiting through, countries declared dangerous communicable disease zones for Ebola virus disease.

The proposal was submitted to the technical committee under the Communicable Diseases Act on May 22.

The committee agreed on four key measures

Travellers from or through Uganda who do not show symptoms will be placed under close observation and must report to communicable disease control officers for at least 21 days.

Travellers from or through the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be required to enter quarantine at a designated facility for at least 21 days, even if they show no symptoms, because the country is considered a high-risk outbreak area.

Travellers from or through Uganda or the Democratic Republic of the Congo who show symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease will be isolated at a designated medical facility for at least 21 days.

The DDC will continue to monitor and assess the Ebola situation so that Thailand’s measures can be adjusted in line with changing risks.

The department is now preparing to hold talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider views and recommendations from a foreign affairs perspective.

The discussions are intended to ensure that Thailand’s disease prevention and control measures are appropriate, consistent with the international situation and can be implemented as effectively as possible.

“The Department of Disease Control confirms that Thailand is ready to conduct surveillance, prevention and response operations for public health emergencies,” Dr Montien said.

He added that measures would continue to be adjusted in line with the situation to ensure public confidence and health safety. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK