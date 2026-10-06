Thailand to offer free stopover tours for transit passengers

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The pilot scheme is expected to begin in early 2027 at four major airports – Suvarnabhumi (above), Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi.

BANGKOK – Thailand is preparing to launch special tour packages for international transit passengers with long layovers, allowing them to leave the airport for short trips before continuing to their destinations .

The pilot scheme is expected to begin in early 2027 at four major airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi – with packages focusing on culture, street food, health and wellness.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Thai Transport Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with six organisations to link Thailand’s transport and aviation capabilities with its tourism and service industries.

The six partners are the Department of Airports, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thai Airways International, Airlines Association of Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel and Kasetsart University’s faculty of engineering .

Transit passengers targeted for short trips

Under the initiative, international passengers with layovers of six to eight hours will be offered opportunities to leave the airport and take short tours of nearby cities or attractions before returning for their connecting flights.

Phiphat said the project supports the government’s goal of positioning Thailand as an aviation hub for both passenger transfers and air cargo.

“Although air cargo accounts for less than 1% of total freight volume compared with other forms of transport, its value represents about one-third of the country’s export value,” he said.

“The transport ministry is therefore pushing ahead with projects that support the government’s goal of developing Thailand into a transport and passenger-transfer hub.”

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry and TAT will develop the tour packages to accommodate passengers within their available transit time.

Phiphat said the short trips would give travellers an introduction to Thai destinations and hospitality, potentially encouraging them to return to Thailand for a longer holiday in the future.

TAT targets 10% of Suvarnabhumi transit passengers

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Suvarnabhumi Airport now handles the largest number of transit passengers, at about 1.3 million a year.

TAT aims to attract around 10% of them to participate in the programme, initially offering special tour packages as a free incentive.

It is developing three main types of itineraries to meet different traveller interests.

Cultural and historical packages could include visits to the Grand Palace, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan.

Food-focused tours would introduce travellers to Thai cuisine and street food, while health and wellness packages could include spa treatments and traditional Thai massage.

The initiative is intended to turn longer airport connections into short tourism experiences while supporting Thailand’s wider efforts to link aviation growth with tourism and the service economy. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK