Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports
BANGKOK - Thailand is set to hold parliamentary elections on Feb 8, according to multiple local media reports on Dec 15, including from public broadcaster Thai PBS, broadcaster PPTV and digital outlet Prachathai.
The reported poll date comes after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul last week received royal assent for the dissolution of Parliament
dissolution of Parliament, meaning that polls must be held 45 to 60 days.
The election commission is currently holding a meeting to discuss the date, said an official from the poll body, declining to confirm the reports.
The earlier-than-expected election comes after Mr Anutin last week fell out with the opposition People’s Party, the largest grouping in Parliament, and moved to dissolve the house amid a raging border conflict with neighbouring Cambodia.
Mr Anutin had won the support of the People’s Party for his premiership bid in September
his premiership bid in Septemberin return for starting a process to amend the constitution and then dissolve the house at the end of January.
The 59-year-old seasoned dealmaker stands to gain from a wave of nationalism sweeping through Thailand as its military fights Cambodia
its military fights Cambodiain the name of defending Thai sovereignty. REUTERS