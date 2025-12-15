Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK - Thailand is set to hold parliamentary elections on Feb 8, according to multiple local media reports on Dec 15, including from public broadcaster Thai PBS, broadcaster PPTV and digital outlet Prachathai.

The reported poll date comes after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul last week received royal assent for the dissolution of Parliament , meaning that polls must ‍be held 45 to 60 days.

The election commission is currently ​holding a meeting ⁠to discuss the date, said an official from the poll body, declining to confirm the reports.

The earlier-than-expected election comes after Mr Anutin last ​week fell out with the opposition People’s Party, the largest grouping in ‌Parliament, and moved to ​dissolve the house amid a raging border conflict with neighbouring Cambodia.

Mr Anutin had won the support of the People’s Party for his premiership bid in September in return for starting a process to amend the constitution and then dissolve ‍the house at the end of January.