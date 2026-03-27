Thailand to fast-track launch of tourist entry fee under new government

The incoming “Anutin 2” administration is set to fast-track the controversial tourism entry fee, with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirming the proposal will be tabled during the government’s first Cabinet meeting.

Under the refined policy, the 300 baht (S$11.70) fee will apply exclusively to foreign tourists arriving in the kingdom by air. Plans to levy a 150 baht fee on those entering via land and sea borders have been shelved for the time being.

Mr Phiphat noted that taxing land entries could unfairly burden cross-border commuters and day-trippers.

In a bid to improve public perception, the minister also suggested that the fee – commonly referred to by the somewhat blunt Thai term ka-yiab-phaen-din (fee for stepping on the land) – should be rebranded with a more welcoming, positive name.

Beyond the entry fee, the Bhumjaithai Party is proposing a significant structural overhaul of the civil service. The plan involves merging the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture to create a unified Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Under this proposal, sports would be separated into its own dedicated ministry to allow for more specialised oversight. The restructuring is expected to be finalised within six months of the new government taking office.

Early reports suggest that Ms Sabida Thaiseth is tipped to lead the newly formed Ministry of Tourism and Culture as its minister. Meanwhile, Mr Surasak Phancharoenworakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ayutthaya, is expected to take the helm at the newly independent Ministry of Sports. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK