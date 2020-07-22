Thailand to extend emergency decree until end of August: Official

People wearing face masks at a pedestrian bridge in downtown Bangkok on July 8, 2020.
People wearing face masks at a pedestrian bridge in downtown Bangkok on July 8, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
40 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand will extend a state of emergency until the end of August, a senior official said on Wednesday (July 22), maintaining the security measure put in place to contain its coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes after nearly two months without local transmission and with many people in Thailand questioning the need for an emergency decree.

“It is still necessary to have the decree because we are opening up the country for more business meetings and tourism to stimulate the economy,” said Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, adding that doctors had requested it be maintained.

The extension comes after a weekend where political protests took place against the government, in defiance of a ban on gatherings. Somsak, however, said the emergency decree would be used only to contain virus outbreaks and not rallies.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content