Thailand to enforce nationwide gun control measures, with stricter background checks for ownership

The Thai government is comprehensively reviewing and strictly enforcing all gun control measures.

PHOTO: AFP

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit announced on Feb 19 a major nationwide crackdown on firearms.

Following urgent directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Thai government is comprehensively reviewing and strictly enforcing all gun control measures.

The Department of Provincial Administration has instructed local officials across the country to tighten regulations in all areas to enhance public safety and protect citizens’ lives and property.

Under the new directives, the process for purchasing a firearm will be heavily scrutinised.

Local registrars are ordered to enforce strict background checks on all applicants, closely examining their personal behaviour, associates, and any potential ties to illegal activities.

This screening will strictly adhere to Section 13 of the 1947 Firearms Act.

For individuals who already possess a gun ownership license, local officials and community leaders will continuously monitor their behaviour to ensure they remain qualified.

If a license holder threatens public peace, authorities are instructed to take decisive administrative and criminal action.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior is extending its temporary suspension of public gun-carrying licenses.

This ban, which has been

active since Dec 20, 2023

, prohibits officials from issuing carrying permits to the general public in an ongoing effort to reduce crime and prevent public violence. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

