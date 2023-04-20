Thailand to delay imposing $12 tourist fee from June to September

Thailand will delay imposing an entry fee on tourists from June to September due to problems with implementing the levy.

The Bangkok Post reported on Wednesday that there were issues with collecting the 300 baht (S$12) fee from travellers flying into one of South-east Asia’s most popular tourist destinations as airlines refuse to take a selective approach with foreign tourists, Thais and expatriates.

Tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the Thai daily that airlines are insisting on giving all passengers the same treatment, based on their regulations. It was previously announced that the levy would be added to air ticket prices.

The Thai government said earlier that it expects to use a part of the tourist fees to provide health and accidental insurance cover for travellers during their stay in the country. It will also use it to fund the development of local tourist attractions.

According to the data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand has been receiving more than 2 million foreign tourists each month between December 2022 and February 2023 since it lifted all border restrictions in October 2022 and ended its requirement for international travellers to be vaccinated or show a negative Covid-19 test in order to enter the country.

Compared to a year ago, this is a far cry from the 133,000 foreign tourists who entered Thailand in January 2022.

Bloomberg reported that estimates showed tourist arrivals may hit as high as 30 million in 2023, almost trebling the 11.2 million in 2022.