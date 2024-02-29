Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end, says health minister

People walking past a cannabis dispensary store in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 12:53 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 12:35 PM

BANGKOK - Thailand will ban the recreational use of marijuana by the end of 2024, but continue allowing its use for medical purposes, the health minister told Reuters in an interview.

Thailand became the first country in South-east Asia to decriminalise cannabis, initially for medicinal use in 2018, then for recreational use in 2022.

The move has spawned an industry projected to be worth up to US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) by 2025, as tens of thousands of cannabis shops sprung up along with marijuana-themed spas, restaurants and festivals.

Critics say piecemeal rules were rushed out and adopted within a week of decriminalisation.

“Without the law to regulate cannabis, it will be misused,” Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said, referring specifically to recreational use.

“The misuse of cannabis has a negative impact on Thai children,” he said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Thai government plans to ban recreational cannabis use
Medical use of cannabis may require doctor’s note, Thai minister says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top