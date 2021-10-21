Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 countries from Nov 1: PM Prayut

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand will allow visitors from 46 countries vaccinated against Covid-19 to forgo quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha said on Thursday (Oct 21).

The South-east Asian country is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

Last week, Mr Prayut said that at least 10 countries, including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, would be exempt from quarantine.

He did not name the other countries in a Facebook post on Thursday but said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine, provided they arrive by air, are fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.

According to a list circulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on Thursday, the exempt countries include Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, Australia, the United States and Britain.