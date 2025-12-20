Thailand tightens ownership rules on lion-tiger hybrid animals ‘liger’ and ‘tigon’

This is part of efforts to address legal loopholes, improve animal welfare and enhance public safety.

- Thailand now requires ownership registration for ligers and tigons, hybrid animals from lions and tigers, to improve safety and close legal loopholes

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has issued a new ministerial announcement designating “Liger” and “Tigon” – hybrid animals resulting from crossbreeding between lions and tigers – as controlled wildlife that must be reported for ownership under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019).

Mr Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the department of national parks, wildlife and plant conservation, revealed that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued an announcement titled Controlled Wildlife Species That Must Be Reported for Ownership (No. 2) B.E. 2568.

This announcement places ligers and tigons, which were previously not considered controlled wildlife or foreign wildlife species requiring ownership registration, under regulation. In the past, this allowed individuals to possess them without the need for permission or supervision, creating a legal gap.

As these hybrid animals, particularly ligers, are often larger than typical wild animals and can suffer from genetic defects, the new regulation allows the government to monitor and ensure appropriate living conditions, safety standards and animal welfare practices. This move will reduce the risks of harm to both the animals and the public.

Furthermore, the new regulation aims to prevent illegal claims of ownership. In the past, some individuals have misrepresented “tiger cubs”, which are legally protected wildlife under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, as ligers or tigons to bypass registration laws. Requiring ownership registration will help ensure that the origin and status of these animals are clearly documented.

This announcement aligns with the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin to close legal gaps, improve the enforcement of wildlife conservation laws, protect animal welfare and enhance overall societal safety.

The Royal Gazette published this announcement on Dec 18, and it will come into effect 60 days after publication, on Feb 16, 2026. Those who possess a liger or tigon before the law takes effect must report their ownership to the authorities within 90 days, between Feb 16 and May 16, 2026, to ensure proper regulatory oversight. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK