Thailand tightens Covid-19 curbs in Bangkok and other hot spots as deaths rise

The new restrictions will last for at least two weeks.
The new restrictions will last for at least two weeks.
BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand announced a set of tighter virus containment measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people, closing of spas and beauty clinics, and reducing the operational hours for some businesses to quell a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in its capital and nearby provinces.

The measures, which also include a night curfew between 9pm and 4am and some curbs on domestic travel, will take effect from Saturday (July 10) in the Bangkok metropolitan area and four southern provinces with a high number of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The new restrictions will last for at least two weeks.

The move to tighten restrictions follows a relentless surge in infections and hospitalisations that have stretched the nation's healthcare system, especially in the virus epicentre Bangkok.

The government earlier resisted a lockdown to avoid hurting the economy and targeted its curbs on construction worker camps and night-entertainment venues, where large clusters of infections have been reported.

The new measures were approved by the nation's coronavirus task force, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thailand has seen a more than tenfold surge in infections since early April and reported 9,276 new cases on Friday, the second-highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The authorities also reported 72 new fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,534.

