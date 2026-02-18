Straitstimes.com header logo

Thailand talks with post-election Myanmar as ‘bridge’ to ASEAN

Thailand Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is interviewed by Reuters during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM) in Cebu, Philippines, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

Thailand Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said holding the bilateral meeting with Myanmar's Than Swe could be a crucial point for peace.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BANGKOK - Thailand's foreign minister will meet his Myanmar counterpart on Feb 18 in a bid to chart a path towards peace in a civil war-ravaged Myanmar with the help of its South-east Asian neighbours after an election that entrenched military power.

Myanmar has been engulfed in nationwide conflict and repression since a military coup in 2021 that toppled the first democratic administration in half a century.

The military-backed party claimed victory in January after elections in limited areas, a vote criticised by the United Nations and rights groups.

Holding the bilateral meeting with Myanmar's Than Swe, a former general and diplomat, could be a crucial point for peace after the election, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters late on Feb 17.

The Feb 18 meeting will discuss the way forward for the bilateral ties and also relations between Myanmar and ASEAN, his ministry said in a statement.

“We have not said we've accepted (the election), but it's the reality that an election has happened, so we'll help by being a bridge. But for us to help them, they have to help us,” Mr Sihasak said.

“It's time for ASEAN to move. We can have conversations to help the transition be positive... so they can understand ASEAN's good intentions,” he said.

Thailand potentially has more at stake in Myanmar than any other ASEAN member, as it shares a 2,400km border that is also Myanmar's longest with any neighbour.

Mr Than Swe served as Myanmar's ambassador to the United States in 2012 and later rose after the 2021 coup to serve as deputy prime minister and foreign minister. REUTERS

