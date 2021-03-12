Thailand stresses dialogue, trust as solution to Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK • Thailand has stressed the importance of dialogue and trust to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflicts in Myanmar.

"There must still be attempts from the international community, especially its neighbours to find a solution. Our solution is to find a way to establish working relations (between conflicting parties)," Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said in an interview with Asia News Network in Bangkok.

"It is best for them to walk forward together, as it had proven throughout recent years that by sticking together, trying to depend on one another, or even with sporadic conflicts at times, it is the optimum option for their country."

These points were conveyed to Myanmar Foreign Ministry's representative Wunna Maung Lwin by Mr Don during a tete-a-tete discussion at Bangkok Don Muang Airport on Feb 24.

Asked whether there has been progress since then, Mr Don said the Tatmadaw would have to assess the situation, referring to Myanmar's armed forces.

"Everyone wants it to end quickly. But they should remember that it has only been a month and many incidents and issues in the past - none ended quickly," he said.

Thailand has been subject to widespread criticisms, especially on social media, of its relative silence on the Myanmar crisis.

Thailand's intervention - and Asean's so far - is unprecedented in the history of the regional bloc which has, since its inception, adhered to the principle of non-intervention in the domestic affairs of member states.

The Thai proposed solution to the Myanmar crisis - which sprang from the military coup on Feb 1 - differs from those made by the international community and Asean.

Bangkok's proposal has been conveyed to other Asean members and other countries, including the United States and Japan, according to a Thai Foreign Ministry source.

"Ours is not the only option which Myanmar has... we know they have other (channels). But the progress depends on what happens on the streets with the protests," said the source.

Protests through the Civil Disobedient Movement are now in the 38th day.

More than 60 people have been killed due to violent crackdowns and over 2,000 arrests have been made, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The source said the escalation of violence, or more sanctions, will only prolong the path towards the effort to establish dialogue among all the conflicting parties.

The Thai side believes that the only solution will have to be based on the appreciation and respect for the long history of Myanmar and its political realities.

Although many National League for Democracy senior members, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, are under arrest, the Thai government believes that the Tatmadaw can establish communication with other members to inch themselves towards a workable resolution, in order to return to normalcy at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Don said it was paramount that trust is established between all parties concerned. "We have to understand them, and convey that Myanmar can return to normalcy. We don't want to see bloodshed on the streets. It has to be a win-win situation."

The source said Thailand is not acting alone to bring an end to the crisis, and will "bring our friends, Asean, on board to help... begin a channel of communication".

China is known to be trying to find a solution to the crisis as Myanmar is also its neighbour.

ASIA NEWS NETWORK