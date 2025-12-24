Thailand sets demands ahead of four days of Cambodia peace talks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK – The Thai military said ceasefire talks with Cambodia, set to begin on Dec 24 , are expected to conclude with a meeting between the countries’ defence ministers on Dec 27, as the two sides seek to end weeks of deadly clashes.

The talks are set to start at 4pm Bangkok time (5pm Singapore time) in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province, which borders Cambodia.

Thailand’s Ministry of Defence outlined several demands to be discussed ahead of the bilateral meeting of the General Border Committee on Dec 27 .

If secretariat-level discussions fail to reach agreement on key technical frameworks such as troop deployments, the Thai side will not proceed with the GBC meeting or sign any agreement on Dec 27, the defence ministry said.

The discussions will mark the first bilateral dialogue since clashes reignited on Dec 7, with at least 44 people killed and more than half a million civilians displaced on both sides of the 800km border.

Five days of clashes in July ended with an initial ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia and US President Donald Trump.

The Thai military plans to raise five issues during the talks:

The use of anti-personnel landmines

The use of historical sites as military positions

The firing of heavy weapons from civilian communities

The use of civilian buildings as military positions or weapons storage facilities

Both sides have denied targeting civilians, claiming they are attacking only military targets.

The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority has separately condemned what it called Thailand’s military aggression and campaign of misinformation, the Khmer Times reported.

Cambodia had asked that the meetings be held in Kuala Lumpur instead, but Thailand rejected the request , Thai defence spokesman Surasant Kongsiri told Bloomberg News earlier.

The two sides normally take turns hosting the bilateral meetings, and the last General Border Committee meeting was held in September, in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province. BLOOMBERG