Thailand sets daily record of virus deaths for 2nd day

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday set a record for the daily number of Covid-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, as the authorities step up their response to a rapid third wave of infections after about a year of relative success in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Thailand will tighten the issuing of travel documents for foreign nationals from India due to the outbreak of the B1617 variant, said Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

"For foreigners from India entering Thailand, right now we will slow this down," Dr Taweesin said, adding that 131 Thai nationals in India already registered to travel next month will still be allowed into the country.

Thailand has reported 2,438 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 55,460 and fatalities to 140 since the pandemic started a little over a year ago.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on his Facebook page on Saturday that provincial governors can close public venues and impose curfews if necessary to stop the virus from spreading.

The authorities in the capital city of Bangkok have ordered the closure of venues including parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres from today through May 9.

Shopping malls remain open, but the Thai Retailers Association has restricted store opening hours in Bangkok, as well as in 17 more of the country's 73 provinces.

Thailand kept its number of infection cases far lower than many other countries throughout last year, but a new outbreak, spurred partly by the highly transmissible B117 variant, has resulted in more than 24,000 cases and 46 deaths in just 25 days.

The rising figures have prompted concern over the availability of hospital beds, particularly as the government policy is to admit anyone who tested positive for Covid-19, even those without symptoms.

Health officials have insisted there are still more than 20,000 available beds nationwide.

To free beds more quickly, the Prime Minister has said the health authorities are considering reducing the quarantine period for asymptomatic cases to 10 days from 14, with the remaining four days to be spent in self-isolation at home.

