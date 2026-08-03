Thailand seizes illegal squishy toys over cancer-risk chemicals

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The authorities said the products may be contaminated with chemicals, heavy metals, fragrances and coating substances that do not meet safety standards.

BANGKOK – The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has seized nearly 20,000 illegal squishy toys worth more than 1 million baht (S$38,500), warning that substandard products may expose children to chemicals linked to cancer and other health risks.

Ekniti Romyanon, secretary-general of TISI, said squishy toys are classified as toys and are controlled products under TISI regulations. They must comply with Thailand’s safety standards .

He said the toys have become highly popular on social media and are widely sold across the country. However, inspections found that many products on the market did not display the TIS mark, raising concerns over consumer safety, especially for children and young people.

Ekniti said substandard products may be contaminated with chemicals, heavy metals, fragrances and coating substances that do not meet safety standards.

TISI has been closely monitoring the sale of squishy toys, particularly on online platforms such as TikTok, focusing on shops with high follower numbers and strong viewing figures.

A deeper investigation found six major shops and distribution centres in the Sampheng market area. TISI officials were then ordered to conduct immediate inspections.

The inspections at all six shops uncovered 19,665 substandard squishy toys with a combined value of 1,013,109 baht.

TISI found that one of the six operators acted as both a seller and an unauthorised importer, while the other five were sellers of substandard products.

The institute said it will take strict legal action against all operators involved.

The inspections at six shops in the Sampheng market area uncovered 19,665 substandard squishy toys PHOTOS: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Sellers of substandard products without the TIS mark face imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

Unauthorised importers face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 2 million baht, or both.

Ekniti said substandard squishy toys are mostly made from polyurethane and low-grade foam, which may carry risks from residues of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and phthalates. These substances are associated with cancer risks and disruption of the endocrine system.

Some squishy toys are designed to resemble food and contain added fragrance, increasing the risk that young children may put them in their mouths. This could expose them to toxic substances or create a choking or airway obstruction risk.

Continuous contact with or inhalation of volatile substances could affect the respiratory system and trigger allergic reactions, he added.

The toys’ moisture-retaining material can also become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi if not properly cleaned, potentially causing skin diseases. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK