Thailand scheduled to launch satellite into space in October

BANGKOK - Thailand has scheduled the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (Theos-2) satellite, a primary satellite, to launch into space to carry out its mission of earth observation in October.

After it was developed and successfully tested, the Theos-2 satellite has been transferred from Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, France, to the European spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

The satellite will be merged with the rocket fairing in preparation for its launch into space in October.

Thailand’s first earth observation satellite, Thaichote (Theos-1), which was launched on Oct 1, 2008, is nearing the end of its operational life.

Theos-2 is deployed for the advancement and application of space technology and geoinformatics for national development.

The 425kg satellite can capture high-resolution imagery with a spatial resolution of 50cm, designed for geospatial monitoring both within and beyond the country.

This will support the development and enhancement of space and geoinformatics technology infrastructure in four major areas: space technology infrastructure, human resource development, space industry development, and the development of geoinformatics services.

It will also enhance services in six critical areas: mapping, agriculture and food security, integrated water management, disaster and geo-hazard management, urban and economic corridor planning, and natural resources and ecosystem. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK