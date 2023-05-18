Thailand’s winning Move Forward Party announces 8-party coalition with eye on forming government

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Move Forward Party (MFP) on Thursday announced it has formed a coalition of eight political parties with a majority in the Lower House, even as potential opposition from appointed senators threatens to derail the coalition’s plans to form a government.

Led by MFP, which won 152 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives, seven political parties with another 161 seats agreed to support MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid for premiership.

“We are confident we can form a government,” Mr Pita, MFP’s prime minister nominee told a packed press conference in Bangkok on Thursday.

“My coalition is firmly taking shape. There is momentum, there is progress and we also have a very clear roadmap from today until the day I become prime minister,” he said.

Working teams have been set up to sort out differences among the parties, and to smooth the transition of power, to minimise instability that could damage the country or its economy, he said.

“It will be the government of hope, the government of change.,” he said. “We will be faithful to the people’s will and will be the government for everyone.”

More details of the tie-up will be released on May 22.

The youthful progressive MFP, which has pledged to reduce military influence, open up monopolised economic sectors and amend the lese majeste law, scored a surprise victory in Sunday’s general election, winning 36.23 per cent of the popular vote, according to preliminary results.

It not only routed Thailand’s incumbent pro-military parties but also outperformed the Pheu Thai Party, a multiple election-winner.

The other parties in the MFP-led coalition are Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Pue Thai Rumphlang and Plung Sungkom Mai.

Mr Pita, 42, has said he is ready to be prime minister and to serve all Thais. But a military-installed political system allows an appointed 250-seat Senate to choose the premier alongside the 500-seat Lower House. A PM candidate requires majority support of at least 376 seats of the Senate and Lower House combined to lead the country. This means that even though Mr Pita’s coalition commands a Lower House majority of 313 seats, his path to premiership could be blocked.

Several senators contacted by the local media have expressed reservations about supporting Mr Pita for premier, citing the MFP’s bid to amend the lese majeste law.

Under the law, anyone found guilty of insulting or defaming the King, Queen, heir apparent or regent can be sentenced with a jail term of up to 15 years. Proponents of the law argue it is needed to protect the monarchy. Its critics say the law tends to be abused for political purposes and unduly punishes the accused with pre-trial detention.

Meanwhile the Bhumjaithai Party, which is projected to have won 70 seats in Sunday’s election, said on Wednesday that it will not support a prime minister who aims to amend or abolish the lese majeste law. It further said it was ready to be in the opposition if the eventual government had such an agenda. Bhumjaithai was a member of the incumbent government led by former junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Asked during the press conference about the coalition partners’ agreement on the lese majeste law, Mr Pita sidestepped the question, saying the parties had already made their stances clear during the election.

Poll runner-up Pheu Thai, with 141 seats, has tried to quell persistent rumours that it is reaching out to potential partners to form its own governing coalition. It said it would support Mr Pita’s bid for premiership and not compete with the MFP to form a government.

The process to choose a prime minister will begin only after election results are endorsed within 60 days after Sunday’s election. But analysts warn that a political deadlock could trigger street protests, plunging Thailand yet again into a destructive cycle of unrest and military coups seen before 2014.