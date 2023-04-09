Thailand’s tourism recovery puts 4 marine species back on extinction watchlist

BANGKOK – Bryde’s whales, dugongs and two dolphin species had been disappearing from Thai seas before Covid-19 travel bans gave breathing space for their habitats to recover.

However, extinction fears have rekindled now that international tourists are flowing back in huge numbers to Thailand’s coastal and island destinations.

The Thai government is belatedly promoting sustainable tourism after alarming signs of environmental destruction from decades of unregulated boom. But corruption, short-term profit and lax law enforcement continue to erode natural habitats, to feed an industry generating around 20 per cent of Thailand’s GDP.

Adding to pressure on marine habitats and wildlife are violations and overfishing in the fisheries sector, another big earner for Thailand.

Here is a closer look at four species of endangered marine mammals that act as early indicators of whether Thailand’s push for sustainability will be a success or failure.

Bryde’s whale

The population of Bryde’s whales in Thai waters is estimated at around 60 – all of which have been given names by marine biologists.

Bryde’s whales were added to Thailand’s list of protected species in 2019.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists them as a near-threatened globally. Sightings of the large creatures, which feed on fish, plankton and squid, are an indication of the richness of local marine resources.

In Thailand, Bryde’s whales are spotted off Phang Nga, Phuket, Surat Thani and Chumphon.

A pair of Bryde’s whales treated tourists to a show in the Andaman Sea off Phang Na province on March 29.

The two sea giants were spotted frolicking in the Similan Islands national park.

Bryde’s whales are identifiable by the three ridges on their forehead.

The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre has tracked dozens of individuals since 2008, identifying each by its distinctive dorsal fin, head and body marks.