Thailand’s Parliament prepares to hold fresh PM vote on Aug 4

Pro-democracy protesters holding a rally after Thailand's Parliament blocked Mr Pita Limjaroenrat's prime ministerial bid, in Bangkok on July 23. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Parliament is scheduled to sit on Aug 4 to try again to pick a prime minister, as a political stalemate drags on following a national election in May.

Two previous attempts by the election-winning Move Forward party to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat endorsed as premier have been blocked by conservative and military-nominated lawmakers.

The Pheu Thai party, which came second in May and is part of an eight-party alliance with Move Forward, is expected to make the next bid for the prime ministership.

Voters in Thailand propelled Move Forward to a surprise election victory over military-backed rivals who have dominated its politics for most of the last decade.

But the military-nominated Senate and opponents from the conservative, royalist establishment have pushed back against Mr Pita, stalling his attempts to become prime minister.

A parliamentary document outlining its agenda for Aug 4 said the House would “consider and endorse a suitable individual to become prime minister”.

However, the vote could be delayed because of a pending court review of a previous decision, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters in Parliament before the agenda was released.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court is due to review next Thursday a petition over a decision earlier in July to block Mr Pita’s candidacy for the top job.

If the court accepts the petition, the following day’s parliamentary vote would be postponed, Mr Wan Noor said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Former PM Thaksin plans to return to Thailand in August as post-poll deadlock drags on
Thai protesters show support for Pita after PM bid blocked

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top