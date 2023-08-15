Thailand’s Move Forward won’t back Thaksin-linked party’s PM bid

BANGKOK – Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party will not back former alliance partner Pheu Thai’s candidate in a parliamentary vote on a new prime minister, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The decision by Move Forward, which has the most seats in Parliament, could complicate efforts by political heavyweight Pheu Thai to get the required support to form a government, prolonging weeks of political deadlock.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for the past five months, and the next parliamentary vote on a prime minister has yet to be scheduled.

Pheu Thai, a party linked to self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is set to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin for prime minister and needs the support of more than half of the bicameral legislature, including the royalist-dominated Senate.

Move Forward’s lawmakers are unanimous in opposing that, its secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon told reporters on Tuesday.

“The formation of government now is not reflective of the people’s voice,” he said. “It is clear senators and other parties want to shut Move Forward down.”

Pheu Thai began courting conservative parties to form a new coalition after breaking away from a previous pro-democracy bloc led by Move Forward.

Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward’s leader, was blocked from taking the prime minister’s job through votes in Parliament despite winning the May General Election.

Move Forward has since been sidelined, and Pheu Thai has stepped forward to put together its own alliance.

It is not yet clear how Pheu Thai will muster enough lawmaker support to form a government. Any winning coalition will need the backing of the majority of the 750 lawmakers in a joint sitting of the Lower House and the military-appointed Senate. REUTERS