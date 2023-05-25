Thailand’s Move Forward Party says negotiations for coalition government are on track

BANGKOK – Negotiations over Thailand’s potential government coalition are progressing and could be confirmed in two weeks, said Move Forward Party (MFP) deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, even as tensions over key roles have arisen among the bloc.

“We have to discuss with the other coalition partners who will control which ministries. Regarding the policies, we have agreed on some, and have our differences on others,” said Ms Sirikanya, 42, during a media conference on Thursday.

She said it is expected that tensions occur when negotiations take place among multiple parties, but she believes it can be resolved easily.

“I believe it can end fairly, in a situation where everyone is satisfied,” she said.

The MFP led by Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, is in the process of establishing a coalition with seven other political parties in a bid to form the next government.

The bloc, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, will have the majority in Parliament’s 500-member Lower House with 312 MPs, according to revised unofficial results.

Local media reported that the Election Commission has revised its tally and has awarded the MFP 151 seats, down from the 152 it reported last week.

The MFP maintains its role as the winner of the May 14 election. Runner-up Pheu Thai, which is linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, bagged 141 seats, and the other six allied parties have a combined 20 seats.

The planned coalition has also agreed to back Mr Pita as prime minister.

But even as the eight parties iron out their differences and try to align their goals to establish the next government, a tussle over the job for House Speaker has emerged between the MFP and Pheu Thai.

The Speaker, which presides over Parliament, has the power to oversee and steer the agenda of House meetings, and leaders from both parties are insisting that their party should take up the role.

On Wednesday, veteran politician and Pheu Thai MP-elect Adisorn Piangket said his party had people more suited for House Speaker.

“Since Move Forward will already have its young, capable leader as PM, it should not have the post of House Speaker at the same time,” he said.

Mr Adisorn also said that if MFP does not concede the role, there is the possibility that Pheu Thai may “choose to walk away from the coalition”.

But Ms Sirikanya was confident that the planned coalition will go ahead and that Pheu Thai will remain in the bloc even if they did not get the House Speaker’s position.

“The probability of a party leaving the coalition is very low, close to zero. We still fully trust that we can form the coalition government,” she said.