Thailand’s Move Forward Party back on the opposition bench, but wiser, more experienced

BANGKOK - Winning the Thai general election on May 14 was the beginning of three months of struggle for the country’s Move Forward Party (MFP).

And returning to the familiar opposition bench is somewhat of a relief for MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul.

“It was a tough and stressful time during the negotiations,” said Ms Sirikanya, referring to the initial attempts to form a governing coalition from a provisional alliance of eight parties – led by the MFP – that lasted till July.

The coalition’s first failed attempt to elect then MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat as premier on July 13 was “heartbreaking”, she said, since he garnered just 324 of the 375 votes needed from a joint sitting of the House and the Senate.

A second attempt to endorse Mr Pita as premier was similarly rebuffed.

This was followed by several political manoeuvres by other parties, including the Pheu Thai Party, which sidelined the MFP and eventually successfully formed the current government in August when it teamed up with the military-backed parties it had once denounced.

The MFP, which won more seats – 151 – than any other single party in the May 14 election, is back in the opposition bloc.

But it is definitely not back at square one, said Ms Sirikanya of her party, which is now the largest party in the 500-seat Lower House.

“We know that we have the support of the voters because of the (election) results. So this is a sign of hope,” said Ms Sirikanya.

The progressive MFP campaigned for social and economic reform, including making somewhat controversial promises to reform the military and amend the lese majeste law that criminalises insult to the monarchy.

While these promises – and the electorate’s desire for change after nearly a decade of military-linked rule – helped the MFP secure the largest share of the national vote, conservative lawmakers and a military-appointed senate kept the party away from the government.

The new government is currently led by Thailand’s 30th prime minister Srettha Thavisin, with the Thaksin Shinawatra-backed Pheu Thai forming the majority of the ruling coalition that includes 10 other parties.

“We are now the super majority of the opposition, and we will be even better than before,” said Ms Sirikanya.