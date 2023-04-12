Thailand’s latest actions legitimise Myanmar regime, say analysts

BANGKOK - Thailand has been careful not to directly criticise Myanmar’s military since the latter seized power from a civilian government in 2021, but recent events have made the kingdom’s support for its neighbour’s regime seem more obvious.

As parts of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos choked on thick smog, Thailand’s caretaker premier Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted on April 7 a virtual discussion with Laos premier Sonexay Siphandone and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on how to tackle transboundary haze pollution.