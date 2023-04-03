Thailand’s Chiang Rai skies lit up with disquieting message: ‘We can’t breathe’

BANGKOK – A drone light show pleading for farmers to stop burning fields to reduce PM2.5 air pollution in northern Thailand was held on Sunday night at a school in Chiang Rai’s Muang district.

Phrases like “We can’t breathe”, “Please stop burning” and “Save the North” were spelled out in Thai in the sky above the city by lights from drones.

Others spelled out the health impacts of air pollution: “We suffer from eye irritation” and “We suffer from sore throats”.

Symbols and images were also created by drones, including face masks and a pin with the name “Chiang Rai” on it.

The Radio Control Airplane Modeller Sport Association, National Research Council of Thailand, and Higher Education Ministry organised the event.

It was held as PM2.5 air pollution continues to sicken people throughout the region.

Mr Pisit Mitkuakul, president of the Airplane Modeller Sport Association, said that the light show was part of a workshop on drone technology.

PM2.5 pollution can be fatal.

It refers to fine dust in the air – technically, particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

PM2.5 remained at dangerous levels in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces on Sunday.

PM2.5 levels in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai on Sunday were 194 and 172 micrograms (mcg) per cubic metre of air, respectively, according to Pollution Control Department.

Thailand’s maximum safe limit for PM2.5 is 50mcg per cubic metre of air. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK