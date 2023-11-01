Thailand’s Cabinet offers $1,900, soft loans to encourage citizens to leave Israel

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to offer 50,000 baht (S$1,895) as well as soft loans to Thai workers who are choosing to stay on in Israel due to financial commitments.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Cabinet decided to use a cash incentive to try and convince Thai workers to return home now that the clash between Israel and Hamas has intensified.

According to Thailand’s labour ministry, there are 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector.

The government’s decision comes amid unrelenting Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory saying more than 8,500 people have been killed, including over 3,500 children.

The strikes come in response to an Oct 7 attack in which Hamas militants infiltrated into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Mr Srettha said the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv had reported that both ground operations and aerial bombings had expanded, and it was too dangerous to continue living in Israel.

“I affirm the stand that the government wants our people to return,” he said.

He added that the government has analysed the situation and resolved that several Thais were reluctant to leave Israel due to financial issues.

As a result, the Cabinet has decided to grant 50,000 baht in compensation to each Thai worker who returns from Israel, and they will also be eligible for a 150,000 baht soft loan.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that 32 Thais have been killed and 19 injured in the fighting, while 22 others have been captured by Hamas.

Mr Srettha said Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara had visited Qatar and Egypt to seek more information from all sides and to negotiate the release of the hostages.

He added that Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who has connections with some Islamic nations, and the supreme commander have also joined the negotiations. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK