Thailand’s appointed senators face the heat after general election

BANGKOK - Public pressure is mounting on Thailand’s appointed senators, whose decisions over the next few months will determine whether the kingdom sees a peaceful transition of power after Sunday’s general election.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the polls with 36.23 per cent of the popular vote, announced on Thursday plans to form an eight-party coalition with 313 seats out of the total 500 in Thailand’s Lower House. Under normal democratic standards, said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, this will be sufficient to form a government.