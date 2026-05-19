Thailand rolls back welcome mat for most foreign tourists

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Thailand is one of Asia's most tourism-dependent nations, with the sector accounting for roughly one-fifth of its economy.

Thailand is rolling back some of its tourism-friendly visa policies as the government seeks to crack down on crime and illegal employment involving foreign nationals, risking another setback for an industry that remains central to the economy.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Cabinet on May 19 approved ending a 60-day visa-free entry programme for travellers from 93 countries and territories that had been introduced during Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, according to a government statement.

Under the changes, visitors from countries including Australia, Singapore and the US will instead receive 30-day visa-free stays, while some nationalities will again be required to obtain visas on arrival.

But the tougher stance comes as Thailand struggles to revive a tourism sector that accounts for roughly one-fifth of the economy. Visitor arrivals have yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, and the outlook has worsened as the Middle East conflict pushes up fuel costs and discourages long-haul travel.

Thailand’s economic planning agency on May 19 cut its forecast for foreign arrivals in 2026 to 32 million, down from 35 million, implying a second straight annual decline in tourist numbers.

Government officials say the tighter rules are aimed at curbing abuses of visa-free entry programmes, which the authorities argue have been exploited by international criminal networks and individuals working illegally in sectors that should be reserved for Thai citizens.

The rollback marks a shift in policy for one of Asia’s most tourism-dependent economies. Thailand has spent years easing entry rules to attract overseas visitors and stimulate spending after Covid-19 devastated the industry. BLOOMBERG