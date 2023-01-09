Thailand reviewing 2-jab entry rule after Phuket warning over cancelled bookings

BANGKOK - The Thai government is reviewing its abruptly issued rule that foreign arrivals must show proof of two Covid-19 jabs, after Phuket tourism operators complained it had caused many tourists to cancel bookings to the island.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that he had asked Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to adjust the two-jab rule for foreign arrivals.

Mr Phiphat intervened after the Phuket Tourist Association submitted a letter to the government complaining the new rule threatened tourism recovery amid the return of Chinese visitors.

The Phuket Tourist Association said it had received negative feedback from foreign tour operators, who expressed consternation over the abrupt change to the arrival rules.

In Germany, tour companies said the jab requirement had created a problem and greatly reduced confidence in Thai tourism, with more than 1,000 hotel room reservations cancelled, Bangkok Post reported.

The rule, which came into effect at 1am on Monday, was implemented amid concern over soaring Covid-19 infections in China.

The latest entry requirements for visitors to Thailand are:

-Proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccine jabs

-Medical report stating reasons for not receiving the vaccine, for the unvaccinated

-Health insurance to cover Covid-19 treatment, for visitors from countries that require travellers from Thailand to present a negative PCR test.

Mr Phiphat also advised tourists from countries that mandate a negative PCR test result to purchase health insurance to cover treatment expenses if they test positive for Covid-19 while in Thailand. Visitors should postpone their trip if they develop respiratory symptoms.

Entry to China currently requires one to present a negative Covid-19 test before arriving.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is asking hotels to provide RT-PCR tests for foreign tourists, said the tourism minister.

Foreign tourists are also advised to wear face masks in public, wash hands regularly, test themselves if they develop respiratory symptoms, visit a hospital if their symptoms worsen.

They are also encouraged to stay at an SHA (Safety & Health Administration) hotel that offers Covid-19 testing. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK