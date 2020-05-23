Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Pedestrians walk on the main street of Chinatown in Bangkok on May 21, 2020.
Pedestrians walk on the main street of Chinatown in Bangkok on May 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Saturday (May 23) reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases are two Thai nationals recently returned from overseas and under quarantine and a 49-year-old Italian man living in Phuket, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

There are 2,916 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, Panprapa said.

 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

