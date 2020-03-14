Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 82

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Saturday (March 14) , bringing the total number of cases in the South-east Asian country to 82, health officials said.
One person has died so far.
