Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 82

A man sprays disinfectant inside a currency exchange office in Bangkok on March 13, 2020.
A man sprays disinfectant inside a currency exchange office in Bangkok on March 13, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Saturday (March 14) , bringing the total number of cases in the South-east Asian country to 82, health officials said.

One person has died so far.

 

