Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases or deaths

Thailand has recorded a total 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among some 3,135 confirmed cases.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (June 16) reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths and marked 22 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among some 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,993 patients have recovered.

It was the third time in six days that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

 
 
 

