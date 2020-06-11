Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A woman wearing a face shield shops at a wholesale market in Bangkok on June 10, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Thursday (June 11) reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

 

