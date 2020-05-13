Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 9

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Wednesday (May 13) reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 9.

Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak escalated in January.

The Thai government continues to urge the public to wear masks, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing measures, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Areas that are still at risk include Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there have been a large number of cases in the past several weeks, Mr Taweesin said.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.