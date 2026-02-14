Thailand reports first rabies death of 2026 after man ignores puppy bite

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The rabies situation in Thailand shows that rabid animals can still be found nationwide.

BANGKOK – Thailand has reported its first rabies death of 2026, that of a 36-year-old man who refused to see a doctor for a vaccination after being bitten by a puppy in late 2025.

The infection spread, causing chest tightness, headaches and difficulty breathing before the man died on Jan 25 .

The Thai Department of Disease Control (DDC), in a message to the public, urged people to be vaccinated if they do not wish to die of the disease after being bitten.



Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the DDC, stated that so far in 2026, the department had been notified of one confirmed rabies death in Rayong province, making it the first rabies death of 2026 as at Feb 13.

The dead man was a 36-year-old Myanmar national.

He began showing symptoms on Jan 23, including chest tightness after drinking water, difficulty breathing and dizziness.

A disease investigation revealed that the dead man was bitten on the palm of his right hand in December 2025 by a puppy of unidentifiable ownership.

After being bitten , he did not clean the wound and did not see a doctor to receive the rabies vaccine.

Furthermore, no one saw the puppy after the incident, making it impossible to identify its symptoms or track the puppy’s living history.

Worrying statistics

The rabies situation in Thailand shows that rabid animals can still be found nationwide, especially in the eastern, north-eastern and southern regions of Thailand.

In 2025, there were reports of seven rabies deaths – in Chonburi, Tak, Sisaket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao and Rayong provinces.

All these victims died because they did not see a doctor after being bitten, resulting in their not receiving the post-exposure rabies vaccine.

More than half of them contracted the infection from dogs with owners.

However, there are still people who do not realise the danger of this disease, even though it is a zoonotic disease (transmitted from animals to humans) that can occur year-round.

All mammals can transmit this virus to humans through saliva via biting, scratching or licking open skin or wounds.

Take urgent action if bitten

Members of the public who are bitten or scratched by an animal, or have had a wound licked by an animal, are advised to wash the wound, apply medicine to the wound, quarantine the animal, see a doctor and complete the vaccination schedule.

In addition, pet owners should take their dogs and cats for annual rabies vaccinations to build immunity in the animals.

The animals most frequently found with rabies and that pose the highest risk of transmitting it to humans are dogs and cats.

Immediately after being bitten or scratched, you must see a doctor to receive the full course of the rabies vaccine.

The incubation period after receiving the virus is uncertain and depends on the location and amount of the virus received. It averages about two weeks to two months, though some cases, it can take up to one year.

If left untreated until the infected person shows symptoms, it cannot be cured and is fatal in all cases.

The symptoms that mostly appear include fever, headache, severe itching around the wound, delirium, photophobia (fear of light), aerophobia (fear of draughts) and difficulty swallowing water or food.

Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the DDC, added that people with pets such as dogs and cats must take them for their first vaccination when they are two to four months old, and then revaccinate them annually, as scheduled.

Pets should not be allowed outside the house alone without a leash.

If a dog or cat is found exhibiting aggressive behaviour or unusual lethargy leading to illness and death, people should notify the local livestock office or relevant authorities immediately to reduce the risk of being bitten or attacked.

To reduce the risk of being bitten, the DDC recommends adhering to the “5 Don’ts”: