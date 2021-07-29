Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 Covid-19 cases

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported on Thursday (July 29) a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The country also reported a record 165 Covid-19 deaths, also a daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,562.

Meanwhile Thai volunteers on Wednesday turned a cargo warehouse at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport into a 1,800-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients with less severe symptoms, as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

Workers drilled walls for toilet installations and set up beds and blankets.

"This is a level 1+ field hospital where it can receive a large number of patients, who have less severe symptoms," Dr Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, told Reuters.

"But if patients' conditions deteriorate, they will be moved to our other field hospital called Pitak Rachan (Protect the King) Field Hospital," he added.

Dr Rienthong, a retired major-general and an ultra-royalist leader, said the field hospital was not up and running yet as more preparations were needed.

The number of infections will continue to climb and more field hospitals will be needed, he added.