Thailand reports 930 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

BANGKOK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Thailand reported 930 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Jan 30), taking its total infections to 17,953.

One new death was reported, while 14 new infections were imported from abroad, the country's Covid-19 task force said.

Thailand has recorded 77 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak started last January.

On Friday, the Covid-19 task force approved loosening restrictions across the country to allow businesses and schools to resume operations as the biggest coronavirus wave to hit the nation eased in most regions.

A meeting of the panel, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, backed a proposal to reduce the number of provinces categorised as high-risk areas to five from 28 earlier, and allow schools in nearly all districts to reopen, Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesilp Witsanuyotin said.

Most businesses, including restaurants, will be allowed to resume near normal operations, while high-risk establishments like gambling establishments will remain closed.

Restrictions will remain in place for Samut Sakhon province, where the current wave of outbreak started in mid-December, with hundreds of new cases still being reported over the past four days.