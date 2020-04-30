Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Employees sew personal protective equipment for use at the Center of Empowerment for the People with Disabilities in Bangkok on April 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Thursday (April 30) reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Nearly 91 per cent of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital, according to Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

 

